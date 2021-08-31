Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUS shares. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$17.10 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey purchased 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,508 shares of company stock valued at $758,686.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

