Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 83,545 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 506,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $26,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

