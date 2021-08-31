Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.91 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of The J. M. Smucker worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after buying an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.83.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.