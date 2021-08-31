Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.39 Million Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 84.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

