Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 31,357 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

