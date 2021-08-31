Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

RHP opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

