Safestay (LON:SSTY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.72

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.72 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.27). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Safestay in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.12. The stock has a market cap of £13.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.44.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

