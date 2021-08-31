SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -116.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

