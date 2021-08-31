salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.76. The stock had a trading volume of 286,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 645,946 shares of company stock valued at $159,276,585. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

