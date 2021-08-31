salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.84. 120,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 645,946 shares of company stock valued at $159,276,585. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

