salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $321.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by Societe Generale from $290.00 to $321.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $264.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,946 shares of company stock worth $159,276,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

