Sanders Capital LLC Has $5.34 Billion Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 11.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,343,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.28. 297,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

