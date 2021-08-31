Sanders Capital LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.64. 75,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

