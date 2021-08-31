Sanders Capital LLC Has $771.24 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,729,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,853 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $771,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.76. 101,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,596. The firm has a market cap of $215.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

