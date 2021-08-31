Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. Analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.