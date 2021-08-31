Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,646. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28.

