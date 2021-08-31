Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.