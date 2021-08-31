Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 400,000 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,208,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of McAfee at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,277,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 467,704 shares during the period. 29.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCFE. Mizuho boosted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

NASDAQ MCFE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,353. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.82.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.