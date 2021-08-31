Segantii Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Elanco Animal Health worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 87,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,570. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

