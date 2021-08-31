Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $34.85 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 1.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $34,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,832,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,132. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $191.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

