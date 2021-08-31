Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 200,000 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Latham Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. 3,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,065. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

