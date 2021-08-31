Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $321,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,403,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,382. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $446.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

