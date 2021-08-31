Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,775,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,659 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $212,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.66. 2,890,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,809. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $135.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

