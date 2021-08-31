SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Up 21.9% in August

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 29th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SLQT stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,054,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,548. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 442,000 shares of company stock worth $3,904,750. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

