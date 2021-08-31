Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.99 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SERA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,092. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SERA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

