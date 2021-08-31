ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Raised by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $640.70. 11,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $643.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 471.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

