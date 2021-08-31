SG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 230,547 Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 230,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,000. Enerpac Tool Group accounts for about 1.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. 232,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,967. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

