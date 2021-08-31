SG Capital Management LLC Has $20.62 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Eagle Materials accounts for about 5.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.84. 309,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,528. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,689. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

