SG Capital Management LLC Invests $4.71 Million in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. Calix makes up about 1.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Calix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. 248,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,776. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

