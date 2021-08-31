Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAEYY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$17.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

