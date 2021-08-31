Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Expands By 30.6%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 384,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of AIA Group stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 333,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,755. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

