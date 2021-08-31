Short Interest in Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Rises By 47.5%

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the July 29th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOVTF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,071. Andover Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Andover Mining
