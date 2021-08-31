Short Interest in Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Rises By 47.5%

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the July 29th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOVTF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,071. Andover Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Andover Mining

Andover Mining Corp. is a precious and base metal exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on copper exploration at the SUN District and Smucker District, located in the Ambler Mineral Belt, Northwest, Alaska.

