Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Drops By 24.5%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 29th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter worth $96,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ashford in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Ashford in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ashford by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AINC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 4,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07. Ashford has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.64.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.67. Ashford had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashford will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

