Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Drops By 23.8%

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.0 days.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

