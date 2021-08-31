Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Drops By 23.8%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.0 days.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

