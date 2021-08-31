Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Grows By 24.7%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,055,200 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the July 29th total of 846,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,758.7 days.

BRLXF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.03.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

