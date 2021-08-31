Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Expands By 75.0%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

