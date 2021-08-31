Short Interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Drops By 22.2%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 3,089,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,437. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

