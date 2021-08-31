Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Increases By 25.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $14.01.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
