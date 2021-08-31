Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Increases By 25.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $14.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,794,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,227,000 after buying an additional 297,140 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 611,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

