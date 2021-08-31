Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Declines By 19.3%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

EPAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

