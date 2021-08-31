Short Interest in Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Rises By 30.4%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIFZF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF remained flat at $$34.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. 195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.