Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Decreases By 24.8%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 39,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:FGF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. FG Financial Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group during the first quarter worth $520,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

