Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Declines By 28.7%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,179,500 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 22,694,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GELYF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 100,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.40.

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on Geely Automobile in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

