Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Expands By 31.2%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the July 29th total of 448,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 29.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 870,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $230.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.