Short Interest in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Grows By 33.5%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 29th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

HBNC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after buying an additional 390,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

