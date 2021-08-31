Short Interest in International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Grows By 60.0%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

International Monetary Systems has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

