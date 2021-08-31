Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Grows By 65.5%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the July 29th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after buying an additional 54,971 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

