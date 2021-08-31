Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Drops By 19.9%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 577,200 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 29th total of 720,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of JBSAY stock remained flat at $$12.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,341. JBS has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Get JBS alerts:

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Seara, Beef USA, Pork USA, Chicken USA and Others. The Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.