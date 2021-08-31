Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Drops By 19.9%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 577,200 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 29th total of 720,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of JBSAY stock remained flat at $$12.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,341. JBS has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.
About JBS
