Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expands By 30.9%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 48,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,681. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.
LexinFintech Company Profile
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
