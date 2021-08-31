Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expands By 30.9%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 48,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,681. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $1,921,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 181,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LexinFintech by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 70,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.