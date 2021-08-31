Short Interest in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Declines By 22.7%

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 819,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 92,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.98. 105,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Lydall has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.83 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.