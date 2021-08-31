Short Interest in Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Increases By 25.0%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of MLYBY stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.4232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.45%. This is a positive change from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

